Thamanat to hold urgent press conference Tuesday afternoon

Palang Pracharath Party (PPP) secretary-general Thamanat Prompow will hold a press conference Tuesday afternoon in which he is expected to renounce loyalty to PPP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwan .

Thamanat informed reporters that he would hold a press conference at the Agriculture Ministry at 2 pm.

The press conference follows Prawit insistence that the PPP would remain a partner of the Pheu Thai-led coalition but Thamanat would not be among the PPP ministers in the new cabinet of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.