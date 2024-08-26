Palang Pracharath seeks forms for Patcharawat’s nomination

He made this request in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday, indicating that the party has yet to receive the required forms.
The missive also noted that the party’s executive committee has resolved to nominate four individuals for ministerial positions, including Patcharawat, who is proposed for the roles of deputy prime minister and natural resources and environment minister.
If any of the nominated individuals are found to be unqualified for a ministerial role, the executive committee has authorised the party leader, General Prawit Wongsuwan, to propose an alternative candidate.
This request comes after the premier issued a public statement saying Palang Pracharath and other political parties had committed themselves to form a government. They also indicated that ministerial allocations for each party will remain the same as in the previous government under Srettha Thavisin.
Recent reports suggest that Paetongtarn has instructed the Cabinet Secretariat to reach out to nominees from coalition parties to complete their necessary documentation, including background checks and qualifications. It appears that Patcharawat has not yet been contacted to receive these forms.
“To avoid any delays, the party has formally requested that the prime minister direct the Cabinet Secretariat to promptly provide the necessary documentation to Patcharawat. This will enable the party to complete and submit the forms as soon as possible,” Paiboon stated in the letter.
Meanwhile, rumours have been circulating that the coalition leader Pheu Thai Party does not want Patcharawat to be included in the government.