Palang Pracharath seeks forms for Patcharawat’s nomination

He made this request in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Monday, indicating that the party has yet to receive the required forms.

The missive also noted that the party’s executive committee has resolved to nominate four individuals for ministerial positions, including Patcharawat, who is proposed for the roles of deputy prime minister and natural resources and environment minister.

If any of the nominated individuals are found to be unqualified for a ministerial role, the executive committee has authorised the party leader, General Prawit Wongsuwan, to propose an alternative candidate.