Anutin denies political tensions between Newin, Thaksin after meeting

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul admitted on Tuesday that he escorted his party’s patriarch, Newin Chidchob, to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s mansion on Sunday.
Anutin, who is the leader of Bhumjaithai, said the meeting at Chan Song Lar mansion was held to mark Newin’s 66th birthday. He described it as “happy”, saying Thaksin had given Newin a jacket as a birthday present. However, he declined to disclose what the two discussed during the meeting.
Anutin, who also doubles as deputy PM, denied there was ever any animosity between the two politicians, saying Newin had never said “it’s over boss” to Thaksin.
It is believed that Newin made this declaration to Thaksin when he led a faction of MPs to support the Democrat Party and help Abhisit Vejjajiva become PM in 2008.
“I don’t know who on earth said those words. I’ve never heard ‘it’s over boss’ from Newin,” Anutin said. “How could we say that to our boss? I’ve denied this several times but people still continue to cite it.”
When Thaksin returned from self-imposed exile in August last year, Newin went to meet him at the Don Mueang International Airport reportedly to mend and bury past differences.
Anutin also dismissed speculation that he was sharing political powers with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thaksin’s youngest daughter.
“Impossible,” he said when asked to comment on the speculation.
“I’m doing my best to serve the policies of PM Paetongtarn ... Now, Bhumjaithai is working to its full extent for this government.”
He went on to say that he and Paetongtarn, who refers to him as Uncle Noo, had a good relationship. Noo is Anutin’s nickname.
As for Newin granting him his blessings to become premier, Anutin dismissed such talk, saying he’s been getting this blessing for the past 10 years and nothing has happened.
He also denied that senior Interior Ministry officials had gone to Buri Ram on October 4 to attend Newin’s birthday party, saying they had gone there to follow up on the policy to provide clean, potable tap water for residents.