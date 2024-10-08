Anutin denies political tensions between Newin, Thaksin after meeting

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul admitted on Tuesday that he escorted his party’s patriarch, Newin Chidchob, to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra’s mansion on Sunday.

Anutin, who is the leader of Bhumjaithai, said the meeting at Chan Song Lar mansion was held to mark Newin’s 66th birthday. He described it as “happy”, saying Thaksin had given Newin a jacket as a birthday present. However, he declined to disclose what the two discussed during the meeting.

Anutin, who also doubles as deputy PM, denied there was ever any animosity between the two politicians, saying Newin had never said “it’s over boss” to Thaksin.