People’s Party could still win Udon Thani PAO election, says Pita

Former Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat said on Friday that the People’s Party could still win the election for president of the Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), as polls indicate 50% of voters were yet to make a decision on who to vote for tomorrow (November 24).

People’s Party candidate Kanitsorn Kurirang is pitted against the Pheu Thai Party’s, Sarawut Phetpanomporn, in what used to be considered a Pheu Thai stronghold.

The main opposition People's Party is the successor to the Move Forward Party (MFP) after its dissolution by a court order in August for violating the Political Parties Act.

Pita was in the northeastern province this week to campaign for Kanitsorn. He was accompanied by Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, the former secretary-general of the now-defunct Future Forward Party, and executives of the People’s Party.

Speaking on a stage on Friday, Pita pointed out that in the three months since the Paetongtarn Shinawatra government came to power, it had failed to boost the economy and fix people’s cost of living problems as promised.

“Thailand’s GDP has expanded only 3% this year, roughly the same level as the global average, and therefore nothing to be proud of,” said Pita.

He urged Udon Thani voters to cast their ballots on Sunday, adding that he believed the People’s Party still had a chance to win because polls indicate about half of the voters were yet to make up their minds on which candidate to vote for.