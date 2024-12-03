PM criticised for being too relaxed in her approach as leader

Former MP Amarat Chokepamitkul of the now-banned Move Forward Party, also commented, saying: “The answer never extends beyond the confines of her home. It's dull every time she speaks – a mindset that places herself at the centre of the universe, with the world revolving around her.”

Meanwhile, former Senator and lawyer Wanchai Sornsiri took to social media to advise the Prime Minister. He suggested, “Isn’t it time to reflect and act appropriately regarding the nation’s crisis? If improvements aren’t made, it could soon have adverse effects on the Prime Minister.

“Paetongtarn needs to have her advisory team urgently address several issues, especially her public demeanour. Supporters are beginning to feel uneasy. Her choice of attire, hairstyle, makeup, and even footwear should reflect care and suitability. Her manner in interviews should convey knowledge, preparation, and confidence, rather than appearing unready, nervous, or unprofessional. Furthermore, her family’s involvement in public matters is an issue. During Thaksin Shinawatra’s tenure as Prime Minister, his wife and children rarely made public appearances. In contrast, Paetongtarn frequently brings her husband and children to public events, which has drawn criticism,” he added.

These remarks, along with advice from political veterans and her supporters, are not the first time Paetongtarn has faced such scrutiny. Since stepping into her role, political observers and fans have closely monitored her every move. However, this time, the criticisms have become a storm, raising questions about whether Paetongtarn can withstand the challenges.

From the beginning of her premiership, Paetongtarn’s conduct and lack of guidance have been under the microscope. Political analysts suggest that while she has advisors, she may rely too heavily on her own judgement, possibly to her detriment.

Examples include her use of an iPad during bilateral meetings with foreign leaders. Paetongtarn later clarified to the press that this was to avoid mistakes with technical terms, claiming, “Everyone does it”. Other controversies include her casual attire during official international engagements and frequently involving her family in government settings, such as welcoming and seeing off officials at the Government House. Unlike previous Prime Ministers, including her father Thaksin, who maintained discretion about family appearances, Paetongtarn has openly brought her husband and young children to events, even strolling on the lawn at Government House in plain view of the media.

That has prompted further reflection: is Paetongtarn’s relaxed, casual approach to governance a reflection of her true personality? Or is it due to a lack of a dedicated advisory team? Or does she already have advisors, but her high self-confidence leads her to believe her decisions are correct, appropriate, and justified?

While Paetongtarn’s actions have not threatened the stability of her government – after all, her approach does not suggest any corruption – this conduct creates vulnerabilities. It provides opportunities for critics to nitpick, scrutinise, and erode the image of a 38-year-old female leader. Over time, this could impact confidence in her leadership and hinder her party’s long-term prospects, especially as they aim to secure another term in the 2027 elections.

Conversely, addressing these weaknesses promptly could yield far better results than what is currently unfolding.

As the old Thai saying goes, “Even the sound of a gecko’s warning warrants caution.”

Assanibat

