Political assassination becomes a wake-up call for law enforcement

This operation, however, does not compare with the broader vision of the “Big Boss”, which is expected to be transformed into a policy targeting influential figures and powerful clans with political undertones.

On December 13, former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra commented that the Prachinburi incident was deeply troubling but noted that the police had acted swiftly to arrest all involved. “It is now the police's duty to completely eradicate Prachinburi's influential networks. We must eliminate all influential figures. Look at Prachinburi — soon all influence there will vanish. If other provinces want to follow this example, the police will need to take action. The police are now more efficient; no more buying and selling of positions, so they can work fully.”

Thaksin dropped a bombshell, when he revealed: “I’ve heard the prime minister is considering forming a special task force, similar to the past, where the prime minister takes direct command.”

This verbal signal alone transforms the crackdown on influential figures and powerful groups into a government policy.

On December 15, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared, “The government will launch a crackdown on influential figures, and I will personally oversee this effort. After the shooting of Chaimes, we must take this matter more seriously. The police and relevant agencies are working at full capacity to ensure such incidents do not happen again.”

Paetongtarn emphasised, “This government and the Royal Thai Police will prioritise eradicating corruption and influential networks. All teams must collaborate. In the near future, such issues must significantly decline. If the Cabinet and the police are truly committed, success is inevitable.”

On December 15, the public witnessed the determined actions of law enforcement.

Armed with search warrants from the Prachinburi Provincial Court, a force of over 100 officers from the Central Investigation Bureau and Region 2 Provincial Police raided five targeted locations

All the targeted residences were linked to Sunthorn Wilawan or served as strongholds of his key supporters over the years.

Just two days later, on December 17, Kitrat, who had previously spearheaded two operations to crack down on influential figures since assuming his role, issued a direct and unambiguous statement:

"The police are committed to their duty as law enforcers to eradicate influential figures. Citizens should not have to live in fear. The practice of hiring gunmen to commit crimes must be thoroughly investigated and eliminated.

“As for the upcoming Provincial Administrative Organisation elections in many provinces, Prachinburi will serve as a model. I will personally oversee the operations alongside the investigative team to dismantle both small and large influential groups and prevent them from exerting control.

“We will examine whether influential figures are employing henchmen with criminal records or possessing illegal weapons — everything will be scrutinised.

Anyone who considers themselves above the law or engages in illegal activities will receive a visit from us, guaranteed."

Prominent clans and influential groups across the country—whether in Nakhon Pathom, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Si Sa Ket, Surat Thani, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom, Songkhla, or Nakhon Si Thammarat—are being put on notice.

The operation to dismantle powerful clans with hidden political agendas is underway. Those who refuse to bow down or stay low will face police crackdowns in every region.

Don’t believe it? Just wait and see.

Political Desk