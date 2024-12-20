North Bangkok Poll has named the Prime Minister as the Politician of the Year

Assoc Prof Sanit Sirivisithkul, Head of the Public Opinion Survey Centre at North Bangkok University, revealed on Friday (December 20, 2024), that a public opinion survey on the topic "Politician of the Year" was conducted between December 10-15, 2024. The survey asked, "Who do you think deserves to be honoured as the Politician of the Year 2024?" The survey was conducted with 1,500 respondents from all regions of Thailand.

The results showed that respondents expressed appreciation and admiration for the following politicians, listed in order: