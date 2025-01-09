Chuan fires back at Thaksin, stands by his political legacy

Chuan said he had the option to become a judge or a public prosecutor like his friends but chose instead to work in politics to represent the people and become their voice.

“I did not enter politics to take care of businesses. I have no businesses or family interests to protect,” Chuan added in a direct shot at Thaksin.

He said he had no intention of stepping down as a public representative, as he believed he could still serve the public.

“If I were in business, I would have retired once I made significant profits,” he added. “However, I have chosen to keep working, even in my old age.”

Chuan also noted that he is not the oldest MP currently serving. In fact, he said, Pheu Thai party-list MPs Viroj Pao-in and Phairoj Lohsunthorn are both older than him.

“Very old people still contest elections. I would like to point out that two of them are in your party, and they are older than me. They can still contribute positively to the country,” he said.

“I’m an old politician who does not cheat and does not buy votes. I adhere to the democratic system with the King as the head of state. I respect the parliamentary system, uphold integrity and honour the rule of law.”

Chuan emphasised that he held no personal grudge against Thaksin, despite his remarks during the political rally in Chiang Rai.

“I once said that if Thaksin ran Thailand the way he ran his businesses – by not doing things properly – he would have no country to live in. I said that 17 or 18 years ago, and it has come to pass,” Chuan added.

Thaksin lived in self-imposed exile for 15 years, with a brief return to Thailand in 2008, before finally returning in August 2023. He had been sentenced in absentia to eight years in prison on three corruption charges, though his sentence was reduced by royal clemency to one year. He spent six months in a VIP suite at the Police General Hospital, without having to spend a single night behind bars before being released on parole early last year.

Chuan, who is 86, also said that despite his age, his memory remains sharp and active. He said he still remembers which prime minister ordered the southern army to “eliminate” 10 suspected insurgents every month.

“You may cross-check this with former 4th Army Area deputy commander Lt-General Rewat Ratanapongsai. He was the only one who dared to stand up against the order, fearing it would escalate conflicts in the South,” Chuan added.

