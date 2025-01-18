Key arms of government provide inputs on draft entertainment complex bill

The Ministry of Interior has submitted a formal response to the Cabinet secretary regarding the draft Entertainment Complex Business Act, revealing broad support across government agencies while requesting a more substantial regulatory role in the proposed legislation.

In a document signed by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the ministry expressed its willingness to cooperate with the implementation of the law while highlighting several key areas of involvement, including building permits, entertainment venue regulations, and gambling oversight.

The Interior Ministry emphasised that while it supports the initiative, the law would significantly impact its operations, leading to a request for the Interior minister to serve as a co-regulator alongside the prime minister in implementing the new legislation.