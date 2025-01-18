Key arms of government provide inputs on draft entertainment complex bill

The Ministry of Interior has submitted a formal response to the Cabinet secretary regarding the draft Entertainment Complex Business Act, revealing broad support across government agencies while requesting a more substantial regulatory role in the proposed legislation.
In a document signed by Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the ministry expressed its willingness to cooperate with the implementation of the law while highlighting several key areas of involvement, including building permits, entertainment venue regulations, and gambling oversight.
The Interior Ministry emphasised that while it supports the initiative, the law would significantly impact its operations, leading to a request for the Interior minister to serve as a co-regulator alongside the prime minister in implementing the new legislation.
Several key government agencies have provided their perspectives on the draft law:
● The Office of the Council of State raised concerns about clarity in defining entertainment complexes and questioned whether the legislation would effectively address illegal gambling issues. They recommended more precise objective setting and broader public consultation before proceeding to Cabinet consideration.
● The National Economic and Social Development Council acknowledged the potential economic benefits but cautioned that casino operations should be carefully regulated and limited to a minor portion of overall development projects. They noted that gambling revenues might not contribute as significantly to economic growth as projected, being primarily transfer payments rather than value-added activities.
● The Tourism and Sports Ministry supported the draft, seeing it as an opportunity to boost regional tourism, particularly within ASEAN, while highlighting the need to consider comprehensive impacts across various dimensions.
Other ministries, including Higher Education, Social Development and Human Security, and Agriculture, generally supported the initiative while raising specific concerns within their respective domains. The Justice Ministry stressed the need for strict age restrictions and measures to prevent potential criminal activities.
Key considerations highlighted across agencies include:
The proposal represents a significant shift in Thailand's entertainment and gambling policy, with various agencies emphasising the need for careful implementation and robust regulatory frameworks to manage potential social impacts while maximising economic benefits.