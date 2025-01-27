Thaksin’s high-stakes gamble: Power, politics and family

Though his moves to deflect heat from the prime minister have effectively captured media attention, his decision to step up personally instead of having aides handle the issues could have long-term consequences.

The first test for this "Thaksin wave” will be the PAO elections on Saturday. Pheu Thai is fielding candidates in 25 provinces, having already secured eight seats in the nine PAO elections it contested last year. The ruling party is targeting at least another 13 PAO chief seats on Saturday.

If this goal is achieved, it could serve as a turning point for both Thaksin and Pheu Thai, and reignite their momentum.

Since the “Thaksin wave” is no longer as strong as it once was, the Pheu Thai will need to secure victories at the provincial level to build a solid base for future general elections.

Losing seats in the 2027 general election could well reduce Thaksin and Pheu Thai’s political leverage, as well as reduce the chance of securing party-list seats.

Meanwhile, Thaksin’s sister Yingluck remains a “hostage”, living in self-exile with a prison sentence hanging over her head. To allow her to return home to freedom, Thaksin will need to ensure a victory in the 2027 election, so he has the leverage to strike a deal with the conservative establishment.

Essentially, the Shinawatras need to retain power for as long as possible to ensure their political survival and prevent a backlash from the conservative side.

The conservative faction had allied with its former foes, Thaksin and Pheu Thai, to fight their common enemy – the Orange faction or the progressive People’s Party.

Since the conservative camp lacks the potential to win enough seats to form a government, it’s no surprise that Thaksin is confident that it has no option but to play along.

Hence, every move he makes is arrogant, boasting of his own stability and strength, which further convinces people that he truly has a “super deal” in hand

This “self-sacrificing” strategy Thaksin has adopted is perhaps the final battle for the Shinawatras. If they lose the election, their power is bound to be shaken, so every effort must be made to retain power for as long as possible – long enough to ensure the Shinawatra clan is safe.