Paetongtarn kicks off first episode of monthly TV show on Sunday

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will debut in the first episode of her monthly televised talk show this Sunday (February 2) to promote her government’s works and vision.

Titled “Empowering Thais”, the half-hour TV show will be broadcast on Channel 11 of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) service on the first Sunday of every month from 8am to 8.30am.

The programme will also be streamed on Thai government and Public Relations Department websites and social media, government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap announced on Thursday.