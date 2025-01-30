Paetongtarn kicks off first episode of monthly TV show on Sunday

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will debut in the first episode of her monthly televised talk show this Sunday (February 2) to promote her government’s works and vision.
Titled “Empowering Thais”, the half-hour TV show will be broadcast on Channel 11 of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand (NBT) service on the first Sunday of every month from 8am to 8.30am.
The programme will also be streamed on Thai government and Public Relations Department websites and social media, government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap announced on Thursday.
The show is designed to raise public awareness of the government policies driving Thailand forward under Paetongtarn’s leadership, Jirayu said.
In the first episode, the premier will summarise the government’s work over the past three months, including outcomes of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Paetongtarn will also explain policies that the public is interested in, such as Homes for Thais, One District One Scholarship, and long-term plans to tackle PM2.5 air pollution.
The public can also follow the work of government and ministries via their platforms, and by watching the “Voices from Thai Khu Fah” TV programme every Saturday at 8am on NBT2HD, Jirayu added.