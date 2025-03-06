Phumtham clarifies DSI board did not completely reject senatorial election case

Phumtham stressed that the Board of Special Case recognised it had no authority to conduct an election probe or determine whether collusion had occurred, as that responsibility belongs to the Election Commission (EC).

He assured that the board would not interfere with the EC’s powers but would instead investigate whether individuals involved in the senatorial election had violated anti-money laundering laws.

During the press conference, Tawee explained that the board invoked the first paragraph of Article 21 of the Special Case Act, which allows a special case to be accepted with a simple majority vote of board members present.

He further stated that the board exercised a similar power to that granted to the DSI director-general under Article 21, which allows the director-general to accept special cases independently.

According to Tawee, a two-thirds majority vote of the entire board, as specified in Article 21’s second paragraph, would only be required in cases of dispute when the first paragraph was not invoked.

Tawee added that the DSI would examine financial transactions totalling approximately 300 million baht, which are believed to have been spent by certain election winners during the campaign.

Chartpong Jiraphan, a member of the Board of Special Case, confirmed that the case of alleged money laundering by certain senatorial election winners was accepted under Article 21’s first paragraph. As a result, a simple majority vote was sufficient.

