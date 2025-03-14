Uyghur issue will not derail Thailand-EU FTA talks: Pichai

The Commerce Minisry has rejected concerns that the ongoing Uyghur issue might hinder free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the European Union (EU), with the minister expressing confidence that it will be finalised within this year.

This follows a resolution passed by the European Parliament condemning Thailand’s deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China on February 27. The resolution highlighted that the deportees are at risk of “arbitrary detention, torture and serious human rights violations”, noting that other countries had offered to resettle the refugees.

Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, however, insisted on Friday that the Uyghur issue would not impact the trade talks, adding that he had had productive discussions with Maroš Šefčovič, European Commissioner for Trade, Economic Security, Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight.

