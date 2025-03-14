Uyghur issue will not derail Thailand-EU FTA talks: Pichai

The Commerce Minisry has rejected concerns that the ongoing Uyghur issue might hinder free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations with the European Union (EU), with the minister expressing confidence that it will be finalised within this year.
This follows a resolution passed by the European Parliament condemning Thailand’s deportation of 40 Uyghurs to China on February 27. The resolution highlighted that the deportees are at risk of “arbitrary detention, torture and serious human rights violations”, noting that other countries had offered to resettle the refugees.
Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, however, insisted on Friday that the Uyghur issue would not impact the trade talks, adding that he had had productive discussions with Maroš Šefčovič, European Commissioner for Trade, Economic Security, Interinstitutional Relations and Foresight.
“Trade and negotiations will continue, and we are now delving into the finer details. I am confident that we can conclude the negotiations by December 25,” he said.
Chotima Iemsawasdikul, director-general of the Department of International Trade Negotiations, echoed this sentiment, adding that the fifth round of negotiations, hosted by the EU from March 31 to April 4, will proceed as planned.
“We anticipate an opportunity to discuss the European Parliament’s resolution with our EU counterparts,” she said, highlighting that the resolution was a procedural matter for the EU to address.
"At this stage, we see no indications of problems or delays in the negotiations," Chotima added, suggesting that the issues raised by the European Parliament were primarily political and security-related, rather than economic.
"We remain committed to completing the negotiations swiftly. The Commerce Ministry will maintain close coordination with the Foreign Ministry, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely," she said.
The Thai government's firm stance aims to reassure the EU that trade talks will remain focused on economic matters, despite external political pressures. The successful conclusion of the FTA is seen as a crucial step for both Thailand and the EU in strengthening their economic ties.