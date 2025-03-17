Thailand unaffected by US, EU moves on Uyghur deportation: Phumtham

His remark came after the European Parliament on Thursday adopted human rights resolutions on Thailand by 482 votes in favour, 57 against and 68 abstentions, condemning Thailand for deporting at least 40 Uyghurs to China in late February.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday announced visa sanctions against officials from Thailand, a US ally, for their role in deporting Uyghurs to China, where Washington says the members of the Muslim group will face persecution.