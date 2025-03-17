Thailand unaffected by US, EU moves on Uyghur deportation: Phumtham

His remark came after the European Parliament on Thursday adopted human rights resolutions on Thailand by 482 votes in favour, 57 against and 68 abstentions, condemning Thailand for deporting at least 40 Uyghurs to China in late February.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday announced visa sanctions against officials from Thailand, a US ally, for their role in deporting Uyghurs to China, where Washington says the members of the Muslim group will face persecution.
Phumtham reaffirmed that these international moves have not affected Thailand, urging the press not to overanalyse their economic impact.
“The Foreign Ministry has already issued a clear statement, so please adhere to its explanation,” he said. “I believe that reasoning is sufficient, and others do not need to express further opinions.”
The Thai Foreign Ministry issued a statement on Saturday, saying that it had "received assurances from the government of China concerning the safety of the Uyghurs" and would "continue to follow up on the well-being of this group".
The statement emphasised Thailand's "long tradition of humanitarianism" in providing assistance to displaced persons for more than half a century.
The ministry also reaffirmed the value Thailand places on its "long-standing and close treaty alliance with the United States, based on mutual respect and shared strategic interests".