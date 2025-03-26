Paetongtarn tax allegations echo father Thaksin’s scandal

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra faces a mounting political storm over allegations of tax avoidance via complex share transactions involving family members.

During Monday’s censure debate, opposition MP Wirote Lakkanaadisorn accused Paetongtarn of avoiding over 218 million baht in inheritance tax by accepting promissory notes for over 4.4 billion baht in shares from family members.

Paetontarn responded by arguing the transactions occurred in 2016, well before her entry into politics.