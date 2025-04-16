Prime Minister Paetongtarn named global leader under 40 by YGL 2025

Jirayu Huangsap, Advisor to the Prime Minister, revealed on Wednesday (April 16, 2025) that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been selected as one of the Young Global Leaders (YGL) of 2025 by The Forum of Young Global Leaders.
She is one of 114 individuals under the age of 40 recognised globally for creating positive change.
The YGL platform, an initiative under the World Economic Forum (WEF), is a prestigious global network of top leaders from the public and private sectors, as well as civil society, who nominate and evaluate emerging leaders for their impact, collaboration, and innovative problem-solving.
Eligible candidates must be nominated by others, be under the age of 40, and demonstrate outstanding leadership and a proven record of delivering positive impact in their respective fields.
The Prime Minister was acknowledged for her leadership and forward-looking vision, which are seen as driving forces behind positive transformations in national governance.
Despite being Thailand and Asia’s youngest female prime minister and only months into her role, she has already earned international recognition — previously being listed in TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.
Her administration has taken swift action to address key social challenges, including dismantling call centre scams, tackling drug issues, and improving disaster response. She has also advanced several key policies, such as the 30-Baht Universal Healthcare Anywhere scheme and economic stimulus efforts, including the digital wallet initiative.
Moreover, as Chair of the Thai Soft Power Committee, she played a pivotal role in elevating Thailand’s Songkran Festival into a global cultural celebration, enhancing the nation’s soft power amid ongoing global economic uncertainties.
Founded in 2004 by Professor Klaus Schwab, the Forum of Young Global Leaders aims to build a community of responsible, purpose-driven leaders committed to improving the state of the world. The program has over 1,400 current and former members from more than 120 countries, spanning business, politics, academia, arts, and social activism.