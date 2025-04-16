Prime Minister Paetongtarn named global leader under 40 by YGL 2025

Jirayu Huangsap, Advisor to the Prime Minister, revealed on Wednesday (April 16, 2025) that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been selected as one of the Young Global Leaders (YGL) of 2025 by The Forum of Young Global Leaders.

She is one of 114 individuals under the age of 40 recognised globally for creating positive change.

The YGL platform, an initiative under the World Economic Forum (WEF), is a prestigious global network of top leaders from the public and private sectors, as well as civil society, who nominate and evaluate emerging leaders for their impact, collaboration, and innovative problem-solving.