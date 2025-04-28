Paetongtarn surveys water management issues at Nong Han Lake

Efforts to resolve water management issues have been delayed due to the involvement of multiple agencies.

For example, the Treasury Department is responsible for the maintenance and conservation of the lake. However, it must obtain permission from the Department of Fisheries to carry out dredging operations, as the area contains protected fish species and there are also boundary disputes to consider.

Of the 32 planned water pumping stations around Nong Han Lake, three have been completed, while five are under construction. The remainder are scheduled to be included in the budget plans for the fiscal years 2026–2029.

Further projects are underway, including the construction and landscape improvement of the Luang Pu Mun Bhuridatto Buddhist Park, envisioned as a major landmark for Sakon Nakhon. There are also plans to build bridges, as well as pedestrian, running and cycling paths around Nong Han Lake to enhance tourism.

Other issues identified include budget allocations not proceeding as planned and the need for better communication with local residents. Additionally, the expansion of the water drainage and treatment systems has been ineffective.

In response, the Prime Minister recommended that a comprehensive list of problems be compiled to ensure overall benefits to the area.