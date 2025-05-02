Political power struggles intensify as Thai government faces legal challenges

The political landscape remains unstable as various factors converge to challenge the Pheu Thai Party-led government under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. The administration is navigating a perilous path fraught with internal and external conflicts, particularly in the realm of "lawfare"—the strategic use of legal systems to achieve political objectives.

A notable development occurred when the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Political Office Holders rejected a petition from former Democrat Party MP Chanchai Issarasenaruk. He had requested an inquiry into the Department of Corrections' decision to allow former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, Paetongtarn's father, to receive medical treatment at the Police General Hospital despite being sentenced to eight years in prison. The court dismissed the petition, stating that Chanchai was neither a party to the case nor directly affected by the enforcement of the sentence.