Thai and Malaysian PMs discuss southern unrest, border collaboration

According to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub, Paetongtarn expressed her pleasure at speaking with Anwar following his visit to Thailand in April. The Thai premier reiterated the importance of developing the Thai-Malaysian border region.
Both leaders agreed to jointly witness the opening of a new road link between the new Sadao and Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoints, which is scheduled for completion by the end of this year. On this occasion, they also plan to hold a mini joint cabinet meeting to further enhance bilateral cooperation.
Paetongtarn voiced concern over the recent violence in the southern provinces, which has affected innocent civilians. In response, Anwar expressed Malaysia’s readiness to work with Thailand to help end the violence, recognising its impact on the development of the border area.
Furthermore, the Thai Prime Minister expressed support for Malaysia's role as the current ASEAN chair, encouraging closer ASEAN cooperation amidst global trade challenges. She also voiced support for humanitarian assistance and for ASEAN-led efforts to help bring peace to Myanmar.
Both leaders looked forward to meeting again at the 46th ASEAN Summit, scheduled for later this month.