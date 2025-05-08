Thai and Malaysian PMs discuss southern unrest, border collaboration

According to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub, Paetongtarn expressed her pleasure at speaking with Anwar following his visit to Thailand in April. The Thai premier reiterated the importance of developing the Thai-Malaysian border region.

Both leaders agreed to jointly witness the opening of a new road link between the new Sadao and Bukit Kayu Hitam checkpoints, which is scheduled for completion by the end of this year. On this occasion, they also plan to hold a mini joint cabinet meeting to further enhance bilateral cooperation.