Thailand and Indonesia strengthen ties on all fronts to boost ASEAN

Prime Minister Paetongtarn outlined the main outcomes of the discussions with President Subianto, highlighting strengthened cooperation across several strategic areas.

Political and security cooperation

Both leaders agreed to promote regular high-level exchanges and fully utilise existing bilateral mechanisms. The foreign ministries were tasked with developing a strategic partnership action plan, to be finalised within the year.

Military cooperation will be enhanced across multiple dimensions, including exploring joint efforts in defence industry collaboration. Thai and Indonesian police forces will also step up cooperation to combat transnational crime, particularly online fraud, human trafficking and drug smuggling.

Economic partnership

The two countries committed to boosting trade, investment and tourism. In 2024, bilateral trade reached US$18 billion (594.88 billion baht), and the Prime Minister expressed confidence in further growth potential that would benefit not only both nations but the wider ASEAN region.

Thailand will host the first Joint Trade Committee meeting this year to identify new areas of cooperation. The leaders encouraged closer collaboration between public agencies and the private sector to unlock new investment opportunities.

The Prime Minister thanked the Indonesian President for supporting Thai businesses operating in Indonesia and requested continued fair treatment to ensure their smooth operations.

Food and energy security

Both sides agreed to revitalise cooperation in food security, particularly in agricultural trade and the halal industry, and to explore a partnership in sustainable fisheries. They also pledged to increase collaboration on energy security, with a focus on renewable and green energy.

Tourism

The two countries welcomed the launch of new flight routes between Bangkok–Surabaya and Bangkok–Medan, as well as the planned Phuket–Medan route. These connections are expected to boost tourism links between Thailand and eastern Java and northern Sumatra.

Tourism agencies will jointly promote the new routes and explore further potential connections between destinations in both countries.

Public health and education

As members of the Foreign Policy and Global Health Group under the United Nations (UN) framework, Thailand expressed readiness to share its experience with Indonesia on universal health coverage, which it has developed since 2001.

Regional cooperation

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ASEAN centrality and unity amid global political and economic uncertainties. They pledged to support inclusive and sustainable ASEAN economic and social integration, and to enhance regional stability.

They also shared a common interest in seeing a peaceful, stable and unified Myanmar. As close friends of Myanmar, Thailand and Indonesia will collaborate with Malaysia, the current ASEAN chair, to support peace efforts, with ASEAN playing a leading role.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn concluded by thanking President Subianto for his warm friendship and expressed hope for an official visit to Indonesia in the near future.