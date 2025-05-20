Government coalition ready to support 2026 budget bill, says PM

She made the remarks after the Cabinet approved the bill allocating government spending for fiscal 2026, which is set to be presented to the House of Representatives for its first reading during an extraordinary parliamentary session from May 28 to 30.
Paetongtarn said she has already discussed the matter with coalition parties and there is nothing unusual or concerning. She added that adjustments, transfers or changes to the budget are normal mechanisms within the parliamentary process.
When asked whether the coalition discussions included the Entertainment Complex issue, the Prime Minister replied that they focused on the budget first. When pressed on whether the topic would be raised before the ordinary parliamentary session opens, she responded by turning the question back to the press, saying, “If we discuss it, we will inform you.”
Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, revealed that the Prime Minister had invited party leaders to discuss the budget bill following the Cabinet meeting ahead of the House’s consideration.
He stated that all coalition parties are ready to support the bill and that if there are any references or requests for clarification about the budget of any ministry, the responsible party should provide clear explanations.
Anutin also confirmed that the Prime Minister is not concerned about the political situation during her upcoming visits to Malaysia and other countries.