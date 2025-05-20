Government coalition ready to support 2026 budget bill, says PM

Paetongtarn said she has already discussed the matter with coalition parties and there is nothing unusual or concerning. She added that adjustments, transfers or changes to the budget are normal mechanisms within the parliamentary process.

When asked whether the coalition discussions included the Entertainment Complex issue, the Prime Minister replied that they focused on the budget first. When pressed on whether the topic would be raised before the ordinary parliamentary session opens, she responded by turning the question back to the press, saying, “If we discuss it, we will inform you.”