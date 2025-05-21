How much does it cost to select current batch of senators?

The selection process for the 13th batch of Senate members has drawn wide public interest, especially regarding the budget used for the process, including compensation for Senators and their staff. This attention is particularly heightened amid ongoing public scrutiny of vote collusion allegations.
This special report reveals the sources of the budget for selecting the Senate, summarizes per-person expenses, and details compensation for Senators in various positions, along with costs for their assistants and teams, to clarify the budget burden funded by taxpayers.
Budget for Senate Selection
The 13th Senate, established under the 2017 Constitution, is the second elected Senate but the first using the process under Section 107 and the 2018 Organic Act on Senate Election. The total budget for Senate selection was 1.51 billion baht, an increase of 213.39 million baht or 16.38% from the previous 12th Senate selection budget.
The budget sources come from three main areas:
Per-Person Senate Election Cost
For 200 Senators, the average cost per Senator elected was 7.58 million baht, up 2.36 million baht (45.47%) per person from the previous election.
Senator and Officeholder Compensation
Approximate compensation over 5 years:
Note: Senators who leave office at term end continue to receive compensation until successors are sworn in.
Compensation for Senator Assistants and Teams (per Senator)
Each Senator can appoint:
Monthly Budget per Senator’s team:
Summary of Monthly Expenses for Senators and Their Staff (if fully staffed):
Total cost for all Senators and their teams: