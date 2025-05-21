How much does it cost to select current batch of senators?

WEDNESDAY, MAY 21, 2025

Public attention is particularly heightened amid ongoing scrutiny of Senators' vote collusion allegations.

The selection process for the 13th batch of Senate members has drawn wide public interest, especially regarding the budget used for the process, including compensation for Senators and their staff. This attention is particularly heightened amid ongoing public scrutiny of vote collusion allegations.

This special report reveals the sources of the budget for selecting the Senate, summarizes per-person expenses, and details compensation for Senators in various positions, along with costs for their assistants and teams, to clarify the budget burden funded by taxpayers.
 

Budget for Senate Selection

The 13th Senate, established under the 2017 Constitution, is the second elected Senate but the first using the process under Section 107 and the 2018 Organic Act on Senate Election. The total budget for Senate selection was 1.51 billion baht, an increase of 213.39 million baht or 16.38% from the previous 12th Senate selection budget.

The budget sources come from three main areas:

  • 2024 Annual Budget Act: 1.19 billion baht (79.06% of total)
  • Central budget: 227.10 million baht (14.98%)
  • Remaining off-budget funds from the Election Commission of Thailand (EC): 90.44 million baht (5.96%)

Per-Person Senate Election Cost

For 200 Senators, the average cost per Senator elected was 7.58 million baht, up 2.36 million baht (45.47%) per person from the previous election.

Senator and Officeholder Compensation

  • Senate President: 119,920 baht/month
  • Deputy Senate President: 115,740 baht/month each
  • Senators: 113,560 baht/month each

Approximate compensation over 5 years:

  • Senate President: 7,195,200 baht
  • 2 Deputy Presidents: 13,888,800 baht in total
  • 197 Senators: 1,342,279,200 baht in total
  • Total compensation for all Senators over 5 years: ~1,363,363,200 baht

Note: Senators who leave office at term end continue to receive compensation until successors are sworn in.

Compensation for Senator Assistants and Teams (per Senator)

Each Senator can appoint:

  • 1 Personal Expert (approx. 24,000 baht/month)
  • 2 Specialists (approx. 15,000 baht/month each)
  • 5 Operational Assistants (approx. 15,000 baht/month each)

Monthly Budget per Senator’s team:

  • 24,000 + (15,000 * 2) + (15,000 * 5) = 129,000 baht
  • Yearly: 129,000 * 12 = 1,548,000 baht
  • Over 5 years: 7,740,000 baht

Summary of Monthly Expenses for Senators and Their Staff (if fully staffed):

  • Senate President: 119,920 + 129,000 = 248,920 baht
  • Each Deputy President: 115,740 + 129,000 = 244,740 baht (2 deputies = 489,480 baht)
  • Each Senator: 113,560 + 129,000 = 242,560 baht (197 Senators = 47,784,320 baht)

Total cost for all Senators and their teams:

  • Monthly 248,920 + 489,480 + 47,784,320 = 48,522,720 baht
  • Annually: 48,522,720 * 12 = 582,272,640 baht
  • Over 5 years: 582,272,640 * 5 = 2,911,363,200 baht
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy