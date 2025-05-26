Admin court clarifies ruling in Yingluck’s rice-pledging lawsuit

The Administrative Court Office on Monday clarified that the Supreme Administrative Court did not order former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to pay 10.028 billion baht in compensation for losses incurred under her government’s rice-pledging scheme.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Administrative Court Office explained that the court had no authority to order a plaintiff to pay damages. Instead, the Supreme Administrative Court merely issued a ruling regarding Finance Ministry Order No. 1351/2559, which had demanded that Yingluck pay 35.7171 billion baht in compensation for damages caused by the rice-pledging policy.

Yingluck had filed a lawsuit with the Central Administrative Court, seeking to annul the Finance Ministry’s order, which she viewed as unfair and unlawful.

