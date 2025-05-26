Admin court clarifies ruling in Yingluck’s rice-pledging lawsuit

The Administrative Court Office on Monday clarified that the Supreme Administrative Court did not order former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra to pay 10.028 billion baht in compensation for losses incurred under her government’s rice-pledging scheme.
In a statement issued on Monday, the Administrative Court Office explained that the court had no authority to order a plaintiff to pay damages. Instead, the Supreme Administrative Court merely issued a ruling regarding Finance Ministry Order No. 1351/2559, which had demanded that Yingluck pay 35.7171 billion baht in compensation for damages caused by the rice-pledging policy.
Yingluck had filed a lawsuit with the Central Administrative Court, seeking to annul the Finance Ministry’s order, which she viewed as unfair and unlawful.
The lower court initially ruled in favour of Yingluck, annulling the ministry’s order. However, the Supreme Administrative Court overturned that ruling last week.
The Supreme Court found that while the Finance Ministry's order could remain in effect, Yingluck could only be held liable for half of the damages caused by the government-to-government rice deal. As such, it ruled that the compensation must be revised and capped at 10.028 billion baht.
On Sunday, the Pheu Thai Party announced plans to submit a new appeal to the Administrative Court, seeking to further reduce the compensation amount Yingluck is held responsible for.
The party argued that the damages should be recalculated, claiming that the government had sold much of the rice stockpile from the scheme and generated significant revenue.