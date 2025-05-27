Thailand signs Kuala Lumpur declaration to drive ASEAN vision 2045

At Conference Hall 3 of the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) in Malaysia, ASEAN leaders formally signed the “Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future.”
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is chairing ASEAN this year, was the first to sign, followed by Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, the incoming ASEAN chair for next year.
The other member states signed in alphabetical order. The Thai Prime Minister signed sixth, immediately after Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
Following the signing, the Malaysian Prime Minister handed the signed Kuala Lumpur declaration to the ASEAN secretary-general and posed for a group handshake in the traditional ASEAN way.
Thai government spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap explained that the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and its related strategic plans—collectively referred to as “ASEAN 2045: Our Shared Future”—cover politics and security, economy, socio-culture, connectivity and institutional strengthening.
The aim is to establish a strong, innovative, dynamic, and people-centred ASEAN community.
“The signing of the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 will benefit Thailand by enhancing relations and cooperation with member states and external partners on issues that Thailand seeks to strengthen, such as security and safety, labour development, public health promotion, connectivity enhancement, sustainable infrastructure development, and climate change,” Jirayu stated.
“These priorities align with government policy and are areas Thailand is already actively pursuing,” he added.