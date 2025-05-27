Pichai orders legal review of Yingluck’s case to enforce court ruling

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced on Tuesday that he has tasked the legal division of his ministry with reviewing the Supreme Administrative Court’s ruling concerning former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
Pichai refrained from commenting extensively on the court’s decision regarding Yingluck’s lawsuit against the Finance Ministry’s Order No. 1351/2559. This order had originally demanded Yingluck pay 35.7171 billion baht in compensation for losses caused by her government’s rice-pledging policy.
Last week, the Supreme Administrative Court partially annulled the order, ruling that Yingluck should be liable for only 11.028 billion baht — roughly half the damage linked to a fraudulent government-to-government rice sale deal.
Yingluck and her husband also petitioned the court to annul an order by the Legal Execution Department under the Justice Ministry, which had frozen their assets. The court directed the department to separate Yingluck’s husband’s assets before freezing the remainder to cover the 11.028 billion baht compensation.
On Monday, the Administrative Court Office clarified that it lacked authority to order Yingluck to pay compensation, stating that enforcement powers belong solely to the Finance Ministry. The court merely nullified parts of two orders, requiring the relevant government agencies to revive their orders accordingly.
On Tuesday, Pichai stated he had no detailed background on the case and had therefore instructed the legal division to review the case and provide him with a briefing.
He added he could not estimate how long it would take before enforcement of the court’s ruling, as he needed the legal division to verify facts first.
Pichai also admitted he was unaware of the exact value of Yingluck’s assets currently frozen by the Legal Execution Department’s order.
Pichai mentioned that the compensation amount might be recalculated, as suggested by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, since the rice stockpile under the pledging scheme had been sold to offset damages.
When asked about forming a committee to enforce the court ruling, Pichai replied, “I must consult the legal division first.”
Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul confirmed the ruling would be enforced following legal procedures, though he had not yet received reports on the matter.
Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong revealed that the Legal Execution Department had already frozen 30 asset items belonging to Yingluck and her spouse before the court ruling. The department will now await a revived order from the Finance Ministry in line with the ruling, Tawee added.