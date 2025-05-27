Pichai orders legal review of Yingluck’s case to enforce court ruling

On Monday, the Administrative Court Office clarified that it lacked authority to order Yingluck to pay compensation, stating that enforcement powers belong solely to the Finance Ministry. The court merely nullified parts of two orders, requiring the relevant government agencies to revive their orders accordingly.

Pichai Awaits Legal Division’s Findings Before Enforcing Ruling

On Tuesday, Pichai stated he had no detailed background on the case and had therefore instructed the legal division to review the case and provide him with a briefing.

He added he could not estimate how long it would take before enforcement of the court’s ruling, as he needed the legal division to verify facts first.

Pichai also admitted he was unaware of the exact value of Yingluck’s assets currently frozen by the Legal Execution Department’s order.

Possible Recalculation of Compensation Based on Rice Stockpile Sales

Pichai mentioned that the compensation amount might be recalculated, as suggested by Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, since the rice stockpile under the pledging scheme had been sold to offset damages.

When asked about forming a committee to enforce the court ruling, Pichai replied, “I must consult the legal division first.”

Deputy Finance and Justice Ministers Comment on Enforcement Process

Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul confirmed the ruling would be enforced following legal procedures, though he had not yet received reports on the matter.

Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong revealed that the Legal Execution Department had already frozen 30 asset items belonging to Yingluck and her spouse before the court ruling. The department will now await a revived order from the Finance Ministry in line with the ruling, Tawee added.

