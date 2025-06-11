Thaksin’s lawyers explain why he won’t attend Supreme Court hearing on June 13

The Supreme Court is preparing for a hearing on June 13 regarding the case of Thaksin Shinawatra, the former Prime Minister, in relation to his imprisonment and hospitalisation at the Police General Hospital.

However, it was confirmed that Thaksin will not attend the session.

Thaksin’s lawyer, Winyat Chatmontree, stated that he and his legal team will attend the hearing, but Thaksin himself will not be present. He explained that the hearing is a formal step in the process, and while it is a rare case, Thaksin's legal team is prepared to explain on his behalf.

Thaksin has the right to present his case, but his absence is due to the Supreme Court not issuing a summons for him to attend, Winyat said.

Regarding the case, Thaksin’s lawyer emphasized that the legal process would continue as per the law and in the proper legal framework. The attorney also confirmed that Thaksin has already requested an extension for submitting documents, which was granted until June 23.

As for the government’s stance, officials confirmed that the Supreme Court has yet to issue any decisions regarding Thaksin’s punishment or further actions in the case.