TJA warns PM's team over media harassment following border dispute questioning

The statement issued on Wednesday follows reports that the Prime Minister’s image and social media team filmed journalists while they were performing their duties by asking questions to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra regarding the resolution of the Thai-Cambodian border dispute on June 6 after a National Security Council meeting.

Subsequently, images of the journalists' faces were published on social media, leading to severe criticism from the Prime Minister’s supporters. This incident occurred just days after the Prime Minister had expressed dissatisfaction with journalists' questions on the same issue at Government House.