TJA warns PM's team over media harassment following border dispute questioning

The statement issued on Wednesday follows reports that the Prime Minister’s image and social media team filmed journalists while they were performing their duties by asking questions to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra regarding the resolution of the Thai-Cambodian border dispute on June 6 after a National Security Council meeting.
Subsequently, images of the journalists' faces were published on social media, leading to severe criticism from the Prime Minister’s supporters. This incident occurred just days after the Prime Minister had expressed dissatisfaction with journalists' questions on the same issue at Government House.
In the statement, TJA expressed its discomfort with the incident and urged all parties involved to recognise the potential impact of actions that may constitute harassment against press freedom. The key points raised were as follows:
TJA strongly hopes that the government will recognise the role of the media as a check on power and a voice for the people. The association calls on all parties to respect the freedom of information and to work together to create an atmosphere conducive to high-quality, independent journalism.