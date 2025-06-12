Pheu Thai to take control of Interior Ministry, Anutin to be Deputy PM and Commerce Minister

A source from the Government House reported on Thursday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai of the Pheu Thai Party are preparing to inform Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior from the Bhumjaithai Party, about a cabinet reshuffle.
Pheu Thai has requested control over the Interior Ministry and proposed that Anutin take on the role of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce. Other positions under the Bhumjaithai Party will remain unchanged, the source said.
Pheu Thai will propose Prasert Chanruangthong as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, replacing his current position as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society.
Additionally, Jakkapong Sangmanee, Prime Minister’s Advisor and former Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, will take on the role of Minister of Digital Economy and Society.
Meanwhile, the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party will maintain all its ministerial positions, despite 21 MPs from the party, led by Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Minister of Commerce, urging the Prime Minister to consider reshuffling the party’s ministers.
Sources report that key leaders of the UTN Party have lobbied for the status quo to remain, resulting in no changes to the party’s ministerial positions.
The UTN Party will continue with its current ministerial lineup, including:
Additionally, the Kla Tham Party will undergo one ministerial change. Atthakorn Sirilatthayakorn, former Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, will replace Itthi Sirilatthayakorn (his father) as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives.
Other positions in the ministry remain the same, with Narumon Pinyosinwat as Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives and Akkhara Prompow as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives.