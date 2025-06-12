Pheu Thai to take control of Interior Ministry, Anutin to be Deputy PM and Commerce Minister

A source from the Government House reported on Thursday that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai of the Pheu Thai Party are preparing to inform Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior from the Bhumjaithai Party, about a cabinet reshuffle.

Pheu Thai has requested control over the Interior Ministry and proposed that Anutin take on the role of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce. Other positions under the Bhumjaithai Party will remain unchanged, the source said.

Pheu Thai will propose Prasert Chanruangthong as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, replacing his current position as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Economy and Society.

Additionally, Jakkapong Sangmanee, Prime Minister’s Advisor and former Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, will take on the role of Minister of Digital Economy and Society.