Thai Parliament's Utility Bills Ignite Row Over Public Spending

This revelation follows earlier concerns raised by Thanyathorn Dhaninwattanathorn, a Bangkok MP for the People's Party, regarding Parliament's hefty electricity bills, which consistently range between 12 million and 14 million baht per month.

Thanyathorn pointed out that Parliament’s electricity usage is problematic, citing issues such as overly cold air conditioning that lacks flexible controls.

He drew a sharp contrast with the public's plight, where ordinary Thais are urged to conserve electricity by adjusting thermostats or reducing appliance usage due to the mounting burden of monthly energy costs.

Yet, electricity consumption at Parliament remains exceptionally high, even during parliamentary recesses when energy use should theoretically decline, particularly as over 700 meeting rooms and private offices for MPs and Senators are not in full use. However, the figures show little to no reduction.

"What is happening with the energy management system in the new Parliament building?" Thanyathorn questioned. "Why isn't the temperature control system flexible according to actual usage? Parliament should be a model of economy, efficiency, and public accountability."

Bhuntin Noumjerm, also a Bangkok MP for the People's Party, further elaborated on the scale of the spending, stating that Parliament's overall annual electricity budget stands at 160 million baht, with the annual water bill amounting to approximately 14 million baht, averaging over 1 million baht per month.

The mounting figures put pressure on parliamentary administrators to justify the expenses amid calls for greater fiscal responsibility.

