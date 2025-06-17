Budget Bureau orders withdrawal of water management project over constitutional concerns

Prasert has also been accused of allocating 50 million baht each to Pheu Thai MPs under the drought relief scheme, which, if proven true, could constitute a breach of constitutional provisions.

Some Pheu Thai constituency MPs were specifically named in the allegations, including Saroj Hongchuwet and Phitsanu Hatthasongkraw, both former MPs of the party. The Budget Bureau director, Anan Kaewkamnerd, was also mentioned in connection with the case.

Despite mounting scrutiny and media attention, Prasert held a press conference on June 10 to assert his innocence. He stated that the project followed proper procedures and insisted that no Pheu Thai MPs were involved in the budget allocations as alleged.