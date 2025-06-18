Opposition leader calls on PM to dissolve House over leaked conversation with Hun Sen

Natthaphong stated that although Paetongtarn could use informal channels to communicate with the Cambodian leader, she should have spoken to Hun Sen with the dignity and maturity expected of a Thai prime minister, not as the niece of a neighbouring country’s leader.

Call for diplomatic resolution of border tensions

Natthaphong argued that Paetongtarn should have used the phone call to convince Cambodia to use bilateral mechanisms to resolve the differences, instead of resorting to a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice.

He also criticised Paetongtarn for referring to the Thai army as “the other side,” especially since she had publicly stated that she had assigned the army to implement measures to reduce border crossing hours, without any conflict with the army.

Urgency to ease border tensions and protect democracy

Natthaphong emphasised that he did not want anyone to exploit the border tensions to cause disruption to Thai democracy. He urged Paetongtarn to take the lead in easing the border tensions with Cambodia and to restrict the army’s role to only carrying out its duties and communicating as ordered by the government.

Call for the dissolution of the House if tensions persist

He said that if Paetongtarn fails to ease the situation, she should immediately dissolve the House.

