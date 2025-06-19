United Thai Nation Party holds off on coalition decision, seeks talks with PM first

Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, party leader and Energy Minister, made a brief statement after the party’s executive committee meeting regarding the leaked audio clip of a conversation between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.
He said, "The meeting has decided that I will report this to the Prime Minister," before walking past the group of reporters and heading to his car.
The meeting was attended by only nine members of the party’s executive committee. Notably, members of the "Group 18" faction, led by Suchart Chomklin, Deputy Leader of the Party and Deputy Commerce Minister, were not invited to attend.
The United Thai Nation Party’s position is to withdraw from the government coalition, though there is some confusion about the exact meaning of this decision. There are two interpretations of the resolution:
However, the delay in immediately announcing the resolution suggests that the first option or approach is more likely.
Alternatively, if the second approach is adopted, the party may use the withdrawal resolution to pressure the Prime Minister into resigning. If she does step down, discussions for forming a new government could resume; if not, the party will proceed with its withdrawal.