PM thanks military for dedication to Thai-Cambodian border security

"Everyone is Thai, and this land is Thailand’s. We must protect it together. The military is the nation's shield, and we want that shield to be strong both physically and mentally. Anything the government can support, we will do so wholeheartedly."

She concluded by assuring the public that the military is prepared to protect Thailand's sovereignty and citizens and reiterated that Thailand adheres to a principle of peace and does not seek violence between the two nations.

Recently, a leaked audio clip emerged in which Paetongtarn discussed the Thai-Cambodian border with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen, mentioning the role of the 2nd Army Region Commander. This triggered political turmoil within the Pheu Thai-led government.

Paetongtarn confirmed that the clip was authentic and later called Lt Gen Boonsin to clarify the situation and resolve any misunderstandings.

The 2nd Army Commander responded, stating, "I have no issues. I understand, and I bear no ill will. I am working for the benefit of the nation and the people." He also reiterated his understanding of the need to de-escalate tensions at the border.

On Thursday, the 2nd Army Region officially confirmed that its commander does not use any social media platforms and issued a warning regarding fake accounts impersonating him.

Regarding the Thai-Cambodian border situation, there has been some tension recently over issues such as border gate closures and encroachment. Lt Gen Boonsin has played a pivotal role in managing the situation and engaging in talks with Cambodian officials.