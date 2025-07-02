World media spotlight Thailand’s deepening political crisis

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has suspended Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra from her duties pending a ruling on whether she breached ethical standards in violation of the constitution, following a controversial phone call with Cambodia’s former leader, Hun Sen.

The petition, filed by 36 senators, accuses the 38-year-old premier of dishonesty over the leaked call, which appeared to show her currying favour with Hun Sen while disparaging a Thai military commander.

Deputy Prime Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit, who also serves as transport minister, will act as caretaker leader during Paetongtarn’s suspension. Suriya, 70, is a political veteran who has served in various cabinets since the 1990s.

The court has given Paetongtarn 15 days to respond to the allegations. A decision will be made following further proceedings.

Cabinet shuffle and continued presence

Despite her suspension, Paetongtarn will remain in government. On the same day the court issued its ruling, she was appointed Minister of Culture. Once she is officially sworn in on July 3, she will be permitted to attend cabinet meetings in her new capacity.