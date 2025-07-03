60 days to determine Paetongtarn’s future as political power struggle intensifies

Past examples show that the court has removed previous Thai prime ministers from office. Samak Sundaravej was dismissed for accepting television hosting fees in 2008, while Somchai Wongsawat was ousted after the dissolution of the People’s Power Party. Yingluck Shinawatra was also removed in 2017 due to a controversial transfer of a national security official. Now, Paetongtarn’s fate may follow in these footsteps, as her case faces intense scrutiny.

In times of uncertainty, Thaksin and Pheu Thai must prepare backup plans. The timely appearance of Chaikasem Nitisiri, Pheu Thai's prime ministerial candidate, playing golf, signals his readiness to step into the role of Prime Minister if a political accident occurs with Paetongtarn.

When asked by the press about his readiness to become Prime Minister, Chaikasem responded, “If necessary, I’m ready because there’s nothing to it. But I hope it’s not necessary, let the younger generation take on the role. But if it’s for the country, I’m ready and can do it without any problems.”

Chaikasem’s signal is no coincidence. Intelligence sources indicate that Pheu Thai’s “bigwigs” are encouraging him to make a move, as staying silent might play into the hands of the "blue network" hoping to replace the Prime Minister.

Before the court's ruling on Paetongtarn’s case, Thaksin and Pheu Thai must evaluate their chances of success and failure. They also need to check the support within their coalition partners. If the coalition holds firm, the vote for Chaikasem to become Prime Minister should face no obstacles, and the process will proceed swiftly.

Alternatively, if the "coalition partners" do not meet expectations and fail to provide enough support for Chaikasem, the chances of Thaksin and Pheu Thai shifting towards a House dissolution strategy will increase significantly.

The political game from here on will involve intense manoeuvring at every step. Thaksin and Pheu Thai must hold onto power while their rivals and enemies push forward with their own plans to seize power.