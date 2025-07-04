Paetongtarn starts as Culture Minister, vows to drive new opportunities for Thailand

She was warmly welcomed by ministry executives, along with Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Higher Education Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol, and Deputy Education Minister Linthiporn Varinwatchararoj.
In her remarks, Paetongtarn shared that, although she would be stepping down from her role as Prime Minister for the time being, she was "very happy" to have the opportunity to serve as the Minister of Culture for the first time and expressed her hopes for a collaborative relationship with all parties.
She emphasised her vision of transforming the Ministry of Culture into a major national force, similar to South Korea, where the ministry has played a pivotal role in nation-building.
Paetongtarn recalled discussions with the South Korean ambassador during her time as leader of the Pheu Thai Party, noting her belief that the Ministry of Culture should be a key player in generating new income for the public through soft power policies—a promise she had previously made to the people.
"I want the Ministry of Culture to be a driving force in creating new opportunities and professions for the Thai people," Paetongtarn concluded.