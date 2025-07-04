Paetongtarn starts as Culture Minister, vows to drive new opportunities for Thailand

In her remarks, Paetongtarn shared that, although she would be stepping down from her role as Prime Minister for the time being, she was "very happy" to have the opportunity to serve as the Minister of Culture for the first time and expressed her hopes for a collaborative relationship with all parties.

She emphasised her vision of transforming the Ministry of Culture into a major national force, similar to South Korea, where the ministry has played a pivotal role in nation-building.