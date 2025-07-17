EC announces investigation into alleged Senate election fraud, 229 individuals facing charges

The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced that the 26th Investigation and Inquiry Committee, which has been investigating alleged collusion in the Senate election, has concluded its investigation. The committee has recommended legal action against 229 individuals, including 138 senators and 91 executives from the Bhumjaithai Party and its affiliates.

The committee found credible evidence suggesting that these individuals were involved in securing Senate positions through fraudulent and unjust practices, violating the Organic Law on Senatorial Elections (2018), particularly Articles 70, 36, 62, 76, and 77(1).

The investigation revealed that the actions of the accused were in direct contravention of the Constitution, specifically Article 113, which mandates that senators must not be biased or influenced by any political party. If the EC agrees with the findings, the matter could be referred to the Constitutional Court, which may result in the dissolution of the implicated political party.