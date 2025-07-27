Thai delegation to hold urgent talks with Cambodia in Malaysia on July 28

The meeting comes at the invitation of Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia and current ASEAN Chair.
The development follows consistent reports from international media that Acting Thai Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet are both set to travel to Malaysia to discuss escalating tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border.
Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office and a member of the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations Management (SOC-TCBSM), confirmed that the Thai government has officially accepted the invitation.
The discussions will be held at the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office in Kuala Lumpur.
The Thai delegation will be led by:
Jirayu added that ASEAN Chair had also invited a Cambodian government delegation, to be led personally by Hun Manet.
Key discussion topics
Jirayu stated that the purpose of the talks is to explore pathways to a decision that will restore peace, while affirming Thailand’s unwavering stance on defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
He strongly dismissed recent claims in some Thai media outlets that the Thai delegation would accept Cambodia’s use of the 1:200,000 map as a basis for negotiations in order to achieve a ceasefire.
This is entirely untrue and absolutely impossible, he said, The Thai government has always adhered to the 1:50,000 map. No government—nor any individual—would ever sell out their nation.
He added that spreading such claims while the nation is facing external threats must be approached with extreme caution.