Thai delegation to hold urgent talks with Cambodia in Malaysia on July 28

Jirayu Huangsap, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office and a member of the Special Operations Centre for Thai-Cambodian Border Situations Management (SOC-TCBSM), confirmed that the Thai government has officially accepted the invitation.

The discussions will be held at the Malaysian Prime Minister’s Office in Kuala Lumpur.

The Thai delegation will be led by:

Phumtham Wechayachai, Acting Prime Minister

Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs

Gen Natthapon Nakpanich, Deputy Minister of Defence

Prommin Lertsuridej, Secretary-General to the Prime Minister

Jirayu Huangsap, in his capacity as a member of SOC-TCBSM

Jirayu added that ASEAN Chair had also invited a Cambodian government delegation, to be led personally by Hun Manet.