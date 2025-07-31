Opposition criticises government’s response to Trump’s tariff negotiations, calls for proactive action

In today’s parliamentary session, opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut raised questions about Thailand’s preparedness in the trade negotiations on US tariffs. He emphasised that, while the outcome of the negotiations on August 1 may not be disastrous, with a likely reduction of tariffs to below 36%, the crucial issue is how the Thai government plans to help citizens cope with the consequences and how to adapt to these changes.

He proposed the following key measures to address the situation and improve Thailand's approach in future trade negotiations:

1. Shift Thailand’s role from a passive follower of rules to an active participant in setting rules within ASEAN.

2. Create a safe space for investors seeking to diversify risks from the US or China, removing regulatory obstacles and simplifying the process for investment.

3. Open constructive negotiations with major global powers to ensure the fair transfer of technology and to create local value, rather than allowing foreign entities to dominate entire supply chains.

4. Rapidly elevate Thailand’s standards to be on par with developed nations, such as joining the OECD group.

5. Position Thailand as a leader in fostering cooperation between developing countries within the ASEAN region.