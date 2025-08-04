Cambodian crisis lays bare Thailand’s deep-rooted dysfunction

The long-standing warnings that Thailand is a nation plagued by systemic decay and teetering on the brink of collapse—if not already a failed state—have never rung truer than in the current “Cambodian crisis”.

This episode has exposed the entrenched fragilities of our institutions, especially the protracted political dysfunction at the core.

For years, observers have lamented that we’ve been living off “merit accrued in the past” without building any new merit. That reserve of merit is now all but depleted.

The General Border Committee (GBC) meeting this week will not bring closure to the crisis. Instead, this border dispute with Cambodia is likely to linger, simmering in the background and gnawing at public confidence for the foreseeable future.

But the worst outcome would be if we let the Cambodian crisis pass us by—reduced to cursing Cambodia or each other—without reflecting on how we arrived here. It is time to confront the hard truths: what went wrong, what we’ve neglected, and what reforms are urgently needed to preserve our nation’s dignity and sovereignty in an increasingly unforgiving world.

How must we reform and rebuild so that Thailand remains true to itself—and can stand with dignity on the world stage?

Let us not continue to let others say, mockingly, that Thailand has everything—fertile land, rich culture, mild climate, and strategic geography—but suffers one fatal flaw: it’s inhabited by Thais.