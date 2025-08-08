Senate Secretariat rejects petition for removal of 136 senators after invalid signatures

The Senate Secretariat on Friday issued a statement clarifying the timeline of events regarding the petition led by Dr Premsak Piayura, a senator, and 20 other senators requesting the Senate President to forward a petition to the Constitutional Court.

The petition, filed on August 6, 2025, sought the removal of 136 senators who have been accused of having ties to the Bhumjaithai Party, in violation of the Constitution.

The Secretariat confirmed that it had been contacted by senators Thanatchaphong Wongmulalee and Decha Nutalai, who stated that they had not signed the petition and that the signatures listed in the attached document were forgeries. Additionally, Colonel Thanotsakorn Burakhom notified the Secretariat that she wished to withdraw her name from the petition due to a misunderstanding regarding the purpose of her participation.