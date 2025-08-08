Army and governors assess safety before allowing return of residents

He further remarked that the situation is particularly challenging for residents in the four border provinces who are suffering from the displacement and are concerned about agricultural losses if they are unable to harvest in time.

“I have coordinated with the Second Army Region Commander to invite the governors of these provinces to discuss which areas are safe for people to return to. However, if there are still concerns, citizens should remain in the evacuation centres.”

Natthaphon also expressed his gratitude to the public for their patience and resilience, and assured them that efforts would continue to resolve the situation in a timely manner.

We are particularly concerned about the use of weapons by Cambodia, including rockets and artillery shells, some of which remain in the area, potentially causing harm to civilians, he said.

Should any incidents occur, we would deeply regret it. The military is requesting time to assess the situation and check the areas first.

Natthaphon also highlighted two issues that Thailand raised at the GBC meeting, which Cambodia has yet to address: joint efforts to remove landmines and combating transnational crime.

While Cambodia did not provide specific reasons for not agreeing, Natthaphon expressed his belief that Cambodia still relies on landmines for defence and has doubts about Thailand. He praised the efforts of the GBC secretariat for achieving a consensus on other matters.

These issues will be brought up again in the next GBC meeting, and Thailand will continue to press for a resolution until Cambodia accepts the proposals, he added.