Army and governors assess safety before allowing return of residents

Natthaphon, who also serves as director of the Ad Hoc Centre for the Thailand–Cambodia Border Situation, spoke about the results of the recent meeting of the Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC), which reached a consensus on 13 points yesterday in Malaysia.
He said that various government agencies were involved, and Cambodia had agreed to the terms, although there may be some issues to be discussed further later. Overall, the agreement was signed, and they will adhere to the terms laid out in the document.
The next step, according to Natthaphon, will be the implementation phase, which will be monitored by two mechanisms: the Regional Border Committee (RBC) among regional commanders, and a GBC meeting to be held in one month.
This process will also involve the temporary observer team, including ASEAN military attaches in Thailand. He reassured the public that no foreign forces would be entering Thailand.
Natthaphon stated that at the most recent Cabinet meeting, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai instructed the National Security Council (NSC) to lead the follow-up discussions, ensuring that all issues are being addressed, including compensation claims from the public.
"The government is still concerned and wishes for the centre to oversee matters, but when the time comes, I will propose concluding this mission, as it has been a heavy responsibility," he said.
Natthaphon added that a team of eight experts in various fields, including military, law, history, and geography, will be appointed as advisors, as the situation has grown more complex than originally anticipated. This additional expertise will ensure appropriate actions are taken moving forward.
He further remarked that the situation is particularly challenging for residents in the four border provinces who are suffering from the displacement and are concerned about agricultural losses if they are unable to harvest in time.
“I have coordinated with the Second Army Region Commander to invite the governors of these provinces to discuss which areas are safe for people to return to. However, if there are still concerns, citizens should remain in the evacuation centres.”
Natthaphon also expressed his gratitude to the public for their patience and resilience, and assured them that efforts would continue to resolve the situation in a timely manner.
We are particularly concerned about the use of weapons by Cambodia, including rockets and artillery shells, some of which remain in the area, potentially causing harm to civilians, he said.
Should any incidents occur, we would deeply regret it. The military is requesting time to assess the situation and check the areas first.
Natthaphon also highlighted two issues that Thailand raised at the GBC meeting, which Cambodia has yet to address: joint efforts to remove landmines and combating transnational crime.
While Cambodia did not provide specific reasons for not agreeing, Natthaphon expressed his belief that Cambodia still relies on landmines for defence and has doubts about Thailand. He praised the efforts of the GBC secretariat for achieving a consensus on other matters.
These issues will be brought up again in the next GBC meeting, and Thailand will continue to press for a resolution until Cambodia accepts the proposals, he added.