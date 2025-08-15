DSI to summon 1,200 Senate election candidates and witnesses in collusion case

Investigators have so far questioned 90 witnesses and conducted reconstructions at locations used in the Senate election process, including candidate selection sites. They have also obtained CCTV footage from various agencies and examined financial transactions, which revealed links between 1,200 individuals.

To establish the relationships within the network, investigators have analysed telephone records. The investigation found that Senate assistants and senators were involved in activities in 45 provinces.

As the next step, the DSI will issue summonses to another 1,200 Senate election candidates to provide further information. Given the large number of witnesses, the DSI has tasked 10 investigative divisions with expediting the case.