DSI to summon 1,200 Senate election candidates and witnesses in collusion case

On Friday at Government House, Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai chaired a Special Case Committee meeting, attended by Chousak Sirinil, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office and acting Justice Minister, as vice-chair; Police Major Yutthana Praedam, DSI Director-General, as committee member and secretary; as well as other committee members and relevant agencies.
The meeting was briefed on progress in high-profile special cases, including one involving a conspiracy to commit money laundering by individuals or groups engaged in organised crime under Section 209 of the Criminal Code and related laws. The update covered actions taken from March 31, 2025, to the present.
Investigators have so far questioned 90 witnesses and conducted reconstructions at locations used in the Senate election process, including candidate selection sites. They have also obtained CCTV footage from various agencies and examined financial transactions, which revealed links between 1,200 individuals.
To establish the relationships within the network, investigators have analysed telephone records. The investigation found that Senate assistants and senators were involved in activities in 45 provinces.
As the next step, the DSI will issue summonses to another 1,200 Senate election candidates to provide further information. Given the large number of witnesses, the DSI has tasked 10 investigative divisions with expediting the case.
In addition, the committee approved elevating another criminal case to special case status. This case involves Thai and foreign nationals operating as a network to defraud employers and migrant workers, demanding illegal payments to secure work permit renewals in Thailand for Cambodian workers.
The move follows a Cabinet resolution of September 24, 2024, in line with the Special Case Investigation Act 2004 and its amendments.