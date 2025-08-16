NACC awaits Pirapan’s defence in relief bag probe as case remains under review

Saroj Phuengramphan, secretary-general of the NACC, said the commission’s inquiry panel had sent Pirapan a formal notice of the allegations by post, which he has received. The process now allows him to respond either orally or in writing.

He has 15 days to submit his defence, with the option to request an extension of a further 15 days if necessary.

“At present, the case remains within the timeframe for Mr Pirapan to exercise his right to clarify the allegations, either in person or by submitting documents,” Saroj confirmed.