NACC awaits Pirapan’s defence in relief bag probe as case remains under review

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is awaiting an explanation from Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Pirapan Salirathavibhaga regarding allegations that he distributed flood relief bags carrying his name.
The complaint accuses Pirapan of using bags sponsored by private companies, with stickers of his name attached, which he personally helped distribute to flood-affected communities.
Saroj Phuengramphan, secretary-general of the NACC, said the commission’s inquiry panel had sent Pirapan a formal notice of the allegations by post, which he has received. The process now allows him to respond either orally or in writing.
He has 15 days to submit his defence, with the option to request an extension of a further 15 days if necessary.
“At present, the case remains within the timeframe for Mr Pirapan to exercise his right to clarify the allegations, either in person or by submitting documents,” Saroj confirmed.