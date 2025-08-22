Thaksin seeks to revoke travel ban, confirms court appearance on September 9

The Criminal Court acquitted Thaksin on Friday in a defamation case under Section 112 of the Penal Code and the Computer Crimes Act. Thaksin left the court, paying respects to the royal portrait at the entrance.

He smiled and told the media, "Acquitted, acquitted," before leaving in a car.

Later, Winyat spoke to the press, explaining that the court acquitted Thaksin based on multiple reasons. He noted that the plaintiff's evidence did not meet the burden of proof required for the charges.

In a prior interview in South Korea, the court had considered the weight of the physical evidence and concluded that the interview took place, though the content presented in the video clip was only part of a larger conversation, and some parts were not included.

The defendant had denied the charges, and it was the plaintiff's responsibility to prove whether the video had been altered. The court accepted that the interview occurred but found it difficult to ascertain whether it referred to a person as specified under Section 112 of the Penal Code.

The court applied grammatical rules, recognising that the subject mentioned by Thaksin did not specifically identify a person as per the statute.