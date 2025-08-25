Thailand's emergency alert system effective, says Deputy Interior Minister

Responding to a question from Senator Suton Klakarnkhai during a live session, Theerarat said the system itself was not at fault. She explained that some people had not received alerts because their mobile phones had not been updated to enable reception of emergency warning messages.
She emphasised that Thailand currently has a comprehensive disaster warning system, with government agencies working together to analyse data and ensure accurate, timely, and situation-specific alerts are sent to the public.
“The Thai emergency alert system meets international standards and has been recognised abroad. Integration involves close cooperation among all agencies,” she said.
Theerarat added that the government is closely monitoring risks and is now developing a system to address potential threats from foreign armed forces.