Timeline of key events leading to Paetongtarn's removal as Prime Minister
FRIDAY, AUGUST 29, 2025
The timeline of crucial events that led to the Constitutional Court’s majority ruling on Paetongtarn Shinawatra's removal as Prime Minister has been closely examined.
On Friday (August 29), the Constitutional Court decided by a majority vote (6:3) that Paetongtarn was disqualified from her position as Prime Minister due to failing to meet constitutional qualifications and possessing disqualifying traits.
Here’s a breakdown of the key events that culminated in the decision:
June 14-15, 2025: The 6th meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) took place. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen publicly pressured Thailand to open all border checkpoints and responded by blocking the import of oil and ordering the return of Cambodian workers from Thailand, contradicting the JBC meeting’s conclusions.
June 6, 2025: The National Security Council (NSC) convened and agreed that the military and relevant authorities should use legal powers to regulate border checkpoints, adjusting operations according to the situation and government policy.
June 7, 2025: The military ordered the regulation of all border checkpoints along the Thai-Cambodian border.
June 9, 2025: The Royal Thai Army (RTA) sent an urgent letter to NSC, requesting measures to address cybercrime, human trafficking, and illegal gambling in Cambodia. It suggested implementing actions like cutting power, suspending internet signals, and controlling goods and equipment.
June 15, 2025: Paetongtarn had an informal conversation with Hun Sen regarding the status of border checkpoint operations, while tensions between Thailand and Cambodia remained high. On the same day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified on Facebook that the JBC meeting did not discuss Cambodia’s proposal to bring four border areas to the International Court of Justice or the maps issue claimed by Cambodia.
June 16, 2025: Paetongtarn held a small security meeting at her residence, informing the attendees about her conversation with Hun Sen, but withheld specific details on the contentious points that would later form the core of the case.
June 18, 2025: Chatchai Bangchuad, Secretary-General of NS, was made aware of the conversation between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen through a leaked audio clip.
July 1, 2025: The Constitutional Court ordered Paetongtarn to suspend her duties as Prime Minister.
August 29, 2025: The Constitutional Court read out its judgment on the case brought by the Senate Speaker, which questioned whether Paetongtarn’s status as a Minister had ended. The court ruled that Paetongtarn’s ministerial position ended on July 1, 2025, under Articles 170(1)(4) and 160(5) of the Constitution.
As a result of this decision, the entire Cabinet was dismissed from their positions in accordance with Article 170(1)(4) and Article 168(1)(1) of the Constitution.
List of persons involved:
Paetongtarn Shinawatra: Prime Minister and the defendant in this case, accused of lacking qualifications and committing serious ethical violations for her private conversation with Hun Sen about national security. The Constitutional Court ruled her removal from office.
Hun Sen: The President of the Senate of the Kingdom of Cambodia, a key political figure, and father of Hun Manet. He was the counterpart in the audio clip that served as crucial evidence in the case.
Hun Manet: The Prime Minister of Cambodia and son of Hun Sen, who later communicated with the defendant after her conversation with Hun Sen.
Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang: Commander of the Second Army Area, mentioned in the conversation between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen. The defendant referred to Boonsin as "someone on the opposite side of us."
Chatchai Bangchuad: Secretary-General of NSC, a witness in the case who revealed that he first learned of the conversation’s details from the audio clip released to the public.
President of the Senate: The complainant who filed a petition to the Constitutional Court to determine whether Paetongtarn’s ministerial status had ended.
Gen Sawat Tassana: A member of the Senate, who was assigned to represent the complainants in court.
Chanin Kanhirun: A representative for the complainants in court.
Amorn Suwannaroj: A representative for the complainants in court.