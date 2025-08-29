Timeline of key events leading to Paetongtarn's removal as Prime Minister

June 15, 2025: Paetongtarn had an informal conversation with Hun Sen regarding the status of border checkpoint operations, while tensions between Thailand and Cambodia remained high. On the same day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs clarified on Facebook that the JBC meeting did not discuss Cambodia’s proposal to bring four border areas to the International Court of Justice or the maps issue claimed by Cambodia.



June 16, 2025: Paetongtarn held a small security meeting at her residence, informing the attendees about her conversation with Hun Sen, but withheld specific details on the contentious points that would later form the core of the case.



June 18, 2025: Chatchai Bangchuad, Secretary-General of NS, was made aware of the conversation between Paetongtarn and Hun Sen through a leaked audio clip.



July 1, 2025: The Constitutional Court ordered Paetongtarn to suspend her duties as Prime Minister.



August 29, 2025: The Constitutional Court read out its judgment on the case brought by the Senate Speaker, which questioned whether Paetongtarn’s status as a Minister had ended. The court ruled that Paetongtarn’s ministerial position ended on July 1, 2025, under Articles 170(1)(4) and 160(5) of the Constitution.



As a result of this decision, the entire Cabinet was dismissed from their positions in accordance with Article 170(1)(4) and Article 168(1)(1) of the Constitution.

List of persons involved: