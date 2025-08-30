People's Party to Announce Government Support Decision on Monday

Thailand's People's Party will hold a crucial meeting on Monday afternoon to decide which political alliance it will back in forming a minority government, potentially breaking the country's ongoing political deadlock.
The decision by the opposition party, which controls more than 140 parliamentary seats, could prove decisive in determining Thailand's next government formation.
Speaking at Conrad Bangkok hotel on Saturday, People's Party leader Natthapong Ruangpanyawut confirmed that no final decision had been made but emphasised that any party seeking support must formally accept the party's terms and send executives for official negotiations.
The announcement comes after the People's Party firmly rejected Pheu Thai's proposal to extend the parliamentary dissolution timeframe from four to six months.
"We cannot consider this matter," Natthapong stated categorically.
Natthapong emphasised that his party would not entertain any behind-the-scenes dealings or unofficial negotiations.
"We do not accept any negotiations under the table or behind closed doors whatsoever," he declared. "Regardless of what news emerges, interviews, or verbal statements without clear intent, without sending party executives to speak with us—if representatives are not sent, we do not accept it as any proposal at all."
The People's Party leader stressed that only formal negotiations with party leadership at the party headquarters would be considered legitimate.
He cited past experiences where parties had "broken deals" and "torn up MOUs made with the people" after table negotiations.
Natthapong confirmed that Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul had already approached the People's Party formally, accepting their terms of reference (TOR). However, he made clear that informal discussions with other parties' representatives would not constitute official acceptance of the People's Party's conditions.
The party leader warned against "balloon news" being released to gain political advantage during coalition negotiations, stating that only official communications from party leadership should be considered credible.
Defending the four-month dissolution deadline, Natthapong explained that this timeframe was necessary to conduct a referendum on constitutional amendments alongside the next general election.
The timeline coincides with an upcoming Constitutional Court ruling on 10th September regarding whether referendums should be held two or three times.
"The People's Party's proposal in the TOR represents minimum conditions. Better proposals are welcome, but extending beyond four months would be a reduction in standards that we cannot consider," he said.
Natthapong stressed that his party's primary concern was national interest rather than political advantage. He warned that if the People's Party did not use its 140-plus parliamentary seats to influence the country's direction, it would be failing its electoral mandate.
The party leader ruled out supporting General Prayuth Chan-ocha as prime minister under any circumstances, whilst acknowledging that various scenarios remained possible if the People's Party decided not to use its votes.
The announcement comes amid speculation about potential discussions between former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, chairman of the Progressive Movement, regarding possible government formation cooperation.
Natthapong concluded by emphasising his party's commitment to finding a solution for Thailand's political impasse: "Our goal is to find a way out for the country—holding new elections and returning power to the people to choose a new government. Whatever decision we make about voting for any prime minister through parliament must align with our vision of moving towards elections within an appropriate timeframe."
The People's Party's final decision on government support will be announced following their internal meeting on Monday afternoon, where party executives and MPs will deliberate on the available options.