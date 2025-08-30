People's Party to Announce Government Support Decision on Monday

Thailand's People's Party will hold a crucial meeting on Monday afternoon to decide which political alliance it will back in forming a minority government, potentially breaking the country's ongoing political deadlock.

The decision by the opposition party, which controls more than 140 parliamentary seats, could prove decisive in determining Thailand's next government formation.

Speaking at Conrad Bangkok hotel on Saturday, People's Party leader Natthapong Ruangpanyawut confirmed that no final decision had been made but emphasised that any party seeking support must formally accept the party's terms and send executives for official negotiations.

The announcement comes after the People's Party firmly rejected Pheu Thai's proposal to extend the parliamentary dissolution timeframe from four to six months.

"We cannot consider this matter," Natthapong stated categorically.

Natthapong emphasised that his party would not entertain any behind-the-scenes dealings or unofficial negotiations.

"We do not accept any negotiations under the table or behind closed doors whatsoever," he declared. "Regardless of what news emerges, interviews, or verbal statements without clear intent, without sending party executives to speak with us—if representatives are not sent, we do not accept it as any proposal at all."

The People's Party leader stressed that only formal negotiations with party leadership at the party headquarters would be considered legitimate.

He cited past experiences where parties had "broken deals" and "torn up MOUs made with the people" after table negotiations.