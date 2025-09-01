Ruangkrai petitions EC to dissolve Pheu Thai over Paetongtarn ruling

He argues that the Constitutional Court’s ruling removing Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the premiership may constitute grounds for action under the 2017 Political Parties Act.
Ruangkrai said on Monday Sunday he had sent an EMS letter to the EC, requesting it to treat the Constitutional Court’s judgement, delivered on August 29, as credible evidence that Pheu Thai, under the leadership of Paetongtarn, engaged in actions potentially deemed “hostile to the democratic regime with the King as Head of State” in violation of Section 92 (2) of the Act.
He noted that the ruling which disqualified Paetongtarn as prime minister included findings that could also implicate her in her capacity as Pheu Thai leader.
He compared the case to the Constitutional Court’s 2019 decision to dissolve the Thai Raksa Chart Party.
Ruangkrai emphasised that the facts established in the August 29 ruling should be considered final and binding, allowing the EC to cite the judgement directly when submitting a case to the Constitutional Court under Section 92.
He argued that the EC does not need to instruct the party registrar to act under Section 93, as the ruling itself carries legal weight.
He added that although the Constitutional Court cannot dissolve a political party on its own motion, the EC has the authority to file a petition. Therefore, he urged the EC to take action and request the court to determine whether Pheu Thai should be dissolved for breaching the law.