Ruangkrai petitions EC to dissolve Pheu Thai over Paetongtarn ruling

He argues that the Constitutional Court’s ruling removing Paetongtarn Shinawatra from the premiership may constitute grounds for action under the 2017 Political Parties Act.

Ruangkrai said on Monday Sunday he had sent an EMS letter to the EC, requesting it to treat the Constitutional Court’s judgement, delivered on August 29, as credible evidence that Pheu Thai, under the leadership of Paetongtarn, engaged in actions potentially deemed “hostile to the democratic regime with the King as Head of State” in violation of Section 92 (2) of the Act.