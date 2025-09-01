Poll: Thais Fear 'Caretaker' Government Will Prioritise Party Over Nation

A new poll has revealed significant public apprehension over Thailand's interim government.

The survey, conducted by the Institute of Future Studies for Development (IFD) and released on 1 September 2025, shows that most people fear the new administration will be more focused on party interests than on national well-being.

The poll, which surveyed 1,287 Thai citizens across six regions, found that the public is closely monitoring the government's stability and standards of good governance.

The survey highlighted key public worries for the government's first six months:

Political Fragility: A quarter of respondents (22.22%) are most concerned about the government's fragile stability, fearing that internal power struggles will stall progress.

Economic Crisis: Almost 20% (19.76%) expressed concern that the government will be too slow to address the country's critical economic issues.

Geopolitical Tensions: A significant number (18.64%) are worried about the ongoing and unresolved situation with Cambodia.