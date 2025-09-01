Poll: Thais Fear 'Caretaker' Government Will Prioritise Party Over Nation

A new poll has revealed significant public apprehension over Thailand's interim government.
The survey, conducted by the Institute of Future Studies for Development (IFD) and released on 1 September 2025, shows that most people fear the new administration will be more focused on party interests than on national well-being.
The poll, which surveyed 1,287 Thai citizens across six regions, found that the public is closely monitoring the government's stability and standards of good governance.
The survey highlighted key public worries for the government's first six months:
Political Fragility: A quarter of respondents (22.22%) are most concerned about the government's fragile stability, fearing that internal power struggles will stall progress.
Economic Crisis: Almost 20% (19.76%) expressed concern that the government will be too slow to address the country's critical economic issues.
Geopolitical Tensions: A significant number (18.64%) are worried about the ongoing and unresolved situation with Cambodia.
On the issue of governance and transparency, the public's primary concerns include:
Nepotism: Almost a quarter of respondents (24.79%) believe the government will favour its allies in appointments and transfers.
Budget Misuse: A similar number (23.87%) are concerned that national funds will be used to benefit the ruling party rather than the country.
Interference: Other worries include a lack of transparency in election preparations (14.51%) and potential interference in legal cases (11.43%).
A Test of Trust
Professor Dr Kriengsak Chareonwongsak (Dr Dan), chairman of the Nation-Building Institute (NBI), stated that the new administration faces a major trust deficit.
He said that regardless of who becomes the next prime minister, the government must prove it is working "for the nation" with clear leadership, collective discipline, and specific deadlines.
He urged the new government to implement urgent, transparent, and tangible emergency measures to address the economic crisis, as the public "cannot wait".
He also called for a swift resolution to the conflict with Cambodia and a shift in the civil service from a procedural approach to one focused on delivering results.
In conclusion, he said, this short transitional period is a test for political parties. If they can demonstrate a genuine commitment to the nation, public trust will be restored and will ultimately shape the future of Thai politics.